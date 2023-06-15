UrduPoint.com

USARCENT Delegation Visited NDMA

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

USARCENT delegation visited NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik held meeting with the delegation of United States Army Central (USARCENT) led by Lieutenant General Patrick D. Frank, Commanding General of USARCENT here at NDMA on Thursday.

The Chairman NDMA gave an overview of Pakistan's hazards and vulnerabilities, disaster management outlook and structure of NDMA and its role in international relief assistance, a news release said.

The interactive session also covered ongoing situation of Tropical Cyclone BIPARJOY at Arabian Sea and proactive preparedness to mitigate the possible impact of the cyclone at coastal areas of Pakistan.

He highlighted that Pakistan's resilience and adaptation make it worthy of support and recognition, especially when it has helped Türkiye and Syria during its own disasters.

General Frank exchanged aspects of mutual interest in post floods damages management in Pakistan and sought insights into areas of future possibilities of engagement and cooperation from each other's experiences. He expressed hope that bilateral simulation exercises ie Gambit Exercises to be held in August would enhance the mutual cooperation of both countries in the field of disaster management.

Both sides agreed on shared climate security's universal applicability of standard protocols and replication of successful management of mitigation templates of the developed world during emergencies and crises.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army Syria United States August Post From

Recent Stories

Insidersâ€™ trading prohibition period starts tomo ..

Insidersâ€™ trading prohibition period starts tomorrow: ADX

37 minutes ago
 Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

50 minutes ago
 DSCE reviews Dubaiâ€™s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubaiâ€™s initiatives to support sustainable development

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

52 minutes ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.