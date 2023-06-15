USARCENT delegation visited NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik held meeting with the delegation of United States Army Central (USARCENT) led by Lieutenant General Patrick D. Frank, Commanding General of USARCENT here at NDMA on Thursday.

The Chairman NDMA gave an overview of Pakistan's hazards and vulnerabilities, disaster management outlook and structure of NDMA and its role in international relief assistance, a news release said.

The interactive session also covered ongoing situation of Tropical Cyclone BIPARJOY at Arabian Sea and proactive preparedness to mitigate the possible impact of the cyclone at coastal areas of Pakistan.

He highlighted that Pakistan's resilience and adaptation make it worthy of support and recognition, especially when it has helped Türkiye and Syria during its own disasters.

General Frank exchanged aspects of mutual interest in post floods damages management in Pakistan and sought insights into areas of future possibilities of engagement and cooperation from each other's experiences. He expressed hope that bilateral simulation exercises ie Gambit Exercises to be held in August would enhance the mutual cooperation of both countries in the field of disaster management.

Both sides agreed on shared climate security's universal applicability of standard protocols and replication of successful management of mitigation templates of the developed world during emergencies and crises.