UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USA's Naval Ship Visits Pakistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 53 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:00 PM

USA's Naval Ship visits Pakistan

Visit of US Navy Ship MASONto Pakistan concluded today. Visit of USS MASON, an Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer'of US Navy to Karachi is a manifestation ofgood bilateral relations between both the navies

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Visit of US Navy Ship MASONto Pakistan concluded today. Visit of USS MASON, an Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer'of US Navy to Karachi is a manifestation ofgood bilateral relations between both the navies.

Upon arrival, USS MASONwas received with traditional warmth and cordiality.Visit programme of United States Navy Ship included various harbor events, social calls, visits to prominent places, Table Top Discussions on professional topics, cross ship visits and reception dinner.Pakistan and USA enjoy friendly relations based on mutual interests and cooperation.

Bilateral cooperation and naval engagements between the two countries date back to early 50s. Since then collaboration and cooperation between both the navies have enhanced in different domains.

Both navies share common views on keeping the Sea Lanes open for seafarers and have practically taken concrete steps for achievement of maritime security in the region. Pakistan Navy in line with Government's policy, has always contributed significantly towards safety, security and freedom of navigation at high seas.

In the same context, Pakistan Navy has participated in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan since 2004. Thereafter, Pakistan Navy has taken the Regional Maritime Security Patrols initiative for ensuring maritime security across the region.It is hoped that current visit of USS MASON shall further strengthen relations between both the navies.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA Pakistan Navy Visit Same United States Government Share Top

Recent Stories

India can no longer hide crimes against humanity i ..

56 seconds ago

Sarfaraz laments missed opportunities against Aust ..

4 minutes ago

442 drug-peddlers arrested last month in Lahore

52 seconds ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Addresses ..

13 minutes ago

United States Navy Ship Visits Pakistan

13 minutes ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee visits PN ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.