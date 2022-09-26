UrduPoint.com

USAT:HEC To Continue Registration For Batch-III Students Till Oct. 3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2022 | 03:50 PM

USAT:HEC to continue registration for Batch-III students till Oct. 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The Education Testing Council (ETC), viz. Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced that its portal etc.hec.gov.pk will remain open until October 3, 2022 midnight for the third batch of students who wish to take the Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT).

According to the HEC, their USAT will be held on October 16, 2022. If there is a change in the test date, it will be communicated to applicants individually as well as through email/ SMS.

The ETC conducts USAT for admission at the undergraduate level in universities operating all over Pakistan.

The USAT is designed on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) pattern and covers all known disciplines of Engineering, Medicine (Allied Health), IT, Management and Social Sciences at the undergraduate entry level.

The students after qualifying respective USAT would stand eligible to all relevant universities accepting it, like the SAT.

The students who have passed the Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent/Grade 12 education and those who have appeared in the final examination and awaiting results can apply for USAT.

The ETC conducts the USAT in six categories based on relevant academic streams, including USAT-E for Pre-Engineering, USAT-M for Pre-Medical, USAT-A for Arts & Humanities, USAT-CS for Computer Science, USAT-GS for General Science, and USAT-Com for Commerce.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education October HEC HSSC SMS Commerce All

Recent Stories

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

9 minutes ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

3 hours ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

4 hours ago
 Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.