USC Achieves 55 Pc Sale Target Of Ramadan Relief Package So Far

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:57 PM

Regional Manager Utility Stores Corporation, Imtiaz Hussain, said that the 55 percent sale target of Ramadan relief package has been achieved across the region so far

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Manager Utility Stores Corporation, Imtiaz Hussain, said that the 55 percent sale target of Ramadan relief package has been achieved across the region so far.

While talking to APP here on Friday, RM USC Imtiaz Hussain said that the Ramadan relief package was continued successfully as government has offered subsidy on 19 edible items.

He said that all subsidized items were available at all 104 utility stores in extra quantity while USC counters also set-up at Ramadan bazaars to facilitate maximum people.

The all utility stores were opened seven days of the week while USC stores will also remained open on May Ist on official holiday.

According to notification issued here, all regional offices/warehouss and stores will remained open tomorrow to facilitate general public for Ramadan relief package.

The staff will avail compensatory leave on first working day after Eid-ul-Fitre holidays.

Imtiaz said that the eight mobile vans were also working to provide edible items to citizens at their door steps.

The RM USC further said that the all out efforts were being made to ensure implementation on Corona SOPs at the stores.

He requested the National Corona control and district Government to make arrangements to provide corona vaccination dose to USC staff like other frontline workers as early as possible.

