USC Achieves 60 Pc Sale Target Of Ramzan Relief Package

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 10:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Regional Manager Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Imtiaz Hussain, said that the 60 percent sale target of Ramzan relief package has been achieved across the region so far.

While talking to APP here on Sunday, RM USC Imtiaz Hussain said that the Ramzan relief package was continued successfully as government has offered subsidy on 19 edible items.

He said that all subsidized items were available at 104 utility stores across the region in extra quantity while USC counters also set-up at Ramadan bazaars to facilitate maximum people.

The all utility stores were opened seven days of the week while USC stores also remained open on May Ist despite official holiday to provide the government's subsidy relief to masses.

Imtiaz Hussain informed that the eight mobile vans were also working to provide edible items to citizens at their door steps at those areas where utility stores facility was not available.

The RM USC further said that the all out efforts were being made to ensure implementation on Corona SOPs at the stores.

He requested the National Corona control and district Government to make arrangements to provide corona vaccination dose to USC staff like other frontline workers as early as possible.

