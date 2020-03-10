USC Chairman says 20,000 tons sugar will be purchased from Jahangir Khan  Ta

(@fidahassanain)

Utility Stores Corporation Chairman Zulqarnain Ali Khan says that they will buy total 100,000 tons sugar with approval of the cabinet but only 20,000 will be purchased from Jahangir Khan Tareen.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2020) Utility Stores Corporation Chairman Zulqarnan Ali Khan said that 20,000 tons of sugar would be purchased from the sugar mills owned by former PTI General Secretary Jahangir Khan Tareen.

He said 80,000 tons of sugar would be purchased from different sugar mills.

“We are going to buy 100,000 ton sugar from sugar mills owners,” said Zulqarnain Ali Khan—the chairman of Utility Stores Corporation while talking to a tv channel in Islamabad.

He stated that the sugar mills owners would sell sugar against the low prices in the market. However, he said that this would be purchased without approval of tender.

“ We have sent a summary to the cabinet for approval to buy 100,000 ton sugar,” said the chairman, adding that it was being purchased without tender.

He stated that Jahangir Khan Tareen would sell sugar against Rs 67 per kilograms while the other owners would sell it against Rs 70 per kilograms.

The sugar would be purchased after the cabinet’s approval, he added.

Earlier, talking to the reporters, PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah said that thieves of sugar and flour were sitting on both sides of Prime Minister Imran Khan.