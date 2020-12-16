UrduPoint.com
USC Continues Passing On Govt Subsidy To People

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 03:54 PM

USC continues passing on govt subsidy to people

Utility Store Corporation (USC) is successfully passing on the government subsidy to the common people across the country to provide basic items at affordable price

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Utility Store Corporation (USC) is successfully passing on the government subsidy to the common people across the country to provide basic items at affordable prices.

According to the official, USC is providing five staple food iteMS(Wheat flour, pulses, rice, ghee and Sugar) at subsidized rates,successfully transferring government's subsidy to the people of the country.

The official informed that since January, 2020, USC has served 40.28 million households by ensuring supply of staple food items at subsidized rates.

He told that sugar remained available in the Utility Stores outlets at Rs. 68 per kilogram, Wheat Flour at Rs. 800 per 20 kilogram, Ghee at Rs.

170 per kilogram, Super Basmati Rice at Rs.140 per kilogram, Sella Rice at Rs. 139 per kilogram, Dal Channa at Rs. 130 per kilogram, White Gram at Rs. 115 per kilogram throughout the year 2020.

He also said that a pilot project of deployment of point of Sale (POS) system was successfully executed at 10 utility stores and "we have successfully completed data transformation of all USC saleable items with bar codes to be used with warehousing and POS system".

He said that USC would achieve another milestone of acquiring approximately Rs. 100 billion turn over by year end as USC has previously achieved Rs. 22 billion, highest ever sales in USC history during the month of Ramadan.

