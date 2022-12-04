UrduPoint.com

USC Dera Provides 93860 Bags Of Subsidized Flour To Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2022 | 01:40 PM

USC Dera provides 93860 bags of subsidized flour to citizens

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Dera region has provided as many as 93860 bags of flour to the citizens across the region at subsidized rates during the month of November.

USC Regional Manager Tahir Yar, while talking to APP on Sunday, informed that USC was providing a 10 KG bag of flour to the citizens at Rs 400 as compared to Rs 1000 in the open market. He said the regional office supplied these bags through its 95 Regular Stores, 34 Sales Points, and 10 mobile Stores across the region.

He said the subsidized flour was being sold transparently based on the CNICs of the citizens.

He said 250 flour bags per Mobile store were being supplied to different localities on daily basis.

The regional manager pledged that they would continue to work for providing maximum relief to the masses.

He said every possible step was being taken to ensure the benefits of government subsidies to deserving people.

The relief was also being extended to citizens through other subsidized items as ghee is available at USC at Rs 300/kg, sugar at 70/kg, Pulses at 250/kg, Sela Rice at 265h/kg, and White gram at 325/kg.

