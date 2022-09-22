UrduPoint.com

USC Dera Provides Bags Of Flour To Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

USC Dera provides bags of flour to flood victims

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Dera Ismail Khan region has provided more than 50,000 bags of wheat flour to the people of different flood affected areas so far after the heavy rains and worst floods.

It was informed by USC Regional Manager Tahir Yar Khan while talking to media here at his office. He said the USC distributed 50,000 bags weighing 10 kilograms each among the flood affected people besides other food items through mobile vans.

He informed that these items were sent to different areas including Paroa, Kulachi, Darabin, Abdulkhel, Darazinda, Chaudhwan and allying areas of Chashma road.

He said following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government, the USC was providing flour, sugar, ghee and other essential items of daily use to the flood victims under their CNIC and registered mobile numbers through five mobile vans and USC outlets concerned.

The USC regional manager urged upon the people to be patient as the corporation had a plenty of stock for distribution.

He said the USC, taking it as national duty, was in the forefront to serve the public in flood affected areas.

Moreover, he informed that a 10 kgs bag of flour was available at Utility stores at Rs 400, one kg pack of ghee at Rs 300, one kg pack of sugar at Rs 70, 'Tota-rice' at Rs 115 per kg and pulses at Rs 240 per kg.

"Besides Dalda, Habib ghee and oil, other food items were also available at subsidized rates at the stores," he added.

Tahir Yar Khan informed that 65 utility stores were functioning in Dera Ismail Khan. At these utility stores, any citizen could easily buy 5 kgs of ghee, 5 kgs of sugar, flour and other goods without any recommendation.

