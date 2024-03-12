USC Dera To Extend Relief To People Under PM's 'Ramazan Relief Package-2024'
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Dera region is extending relief to the people under Prime Minister’s ‘Ramazan relief package-2024’ by offering subsidy on 19 essential items in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.
While talking to journalists at his office here Tuesday, USC Dera Regional Manager Tahir Yar Khan said the 19 essential items were being provided to masses facing price hike at subsidized prices at 58 utility stores, four mobile stores and two sale points.
He said that 53 utility stores were in Dera Ismail Khan and five in Tank for providing relief to the people.
He said that those who were not registered with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) should get themselves registered from BISP counter set up at Utility Store situated near Siraj Medical Complex.
Moreover, he said that the four mobile stores would benefit the people in 30 kilometer radius while two sale points were set up at Hassa Thoya Sial area and near Siraj Medical complex.
He said that the citizens must take benefit of this public-friendly relief package as subsidized items were being provided to masses indiscriminately.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her calls?
Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables
Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in HBL PSL 9 season
Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb
PM for a complete roadmap to enhance IT exports
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
SABS University holds 3rd meeting of syndicate
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Cricket match held in Larkana in Memory of Ayaz Soomro
Most markets push higher as US inflation data looms
Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% in afternoon trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man arrested for killing sister in Attock13 minutes ago
-
DC for strict monitoring of food items' prices during Ramadan13 minutes ago
-
Dr Fateh Mari calls for Prudent Food Practices to tackle Scarcity13 minutes ago
-
Govt urged to reevaluate subsidies in light of health concerns13 minutes ago
-
Government committed to facilitating local, foreign investment in gas, minerals sector: Dr. Musadik ..13 minutes ago
-
Walk organized under title “Education for everyone, every child in School” in Loralai13 minutes ago
-
Minister seeks plan to increase fish farming23 minutes ago
-
Murder accused nabbed23 minutes ago
-
Zakat to be distributed after a break of 2 years in KP23 minutes ago
-
Five arrested for cockfighting, gambling23 minutes ago
-
FC Balochistan, MPCL distribute ration among 180 needy people33 minutes ago
-
DC Haripur imposes section 144 against the gathering during examination33 minutes ago