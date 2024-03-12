Open Menu

USC Dera To Extend Relief To People Under PM's 'Ramazan Relief Package-2024'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Dera region is extending relief to the people under Prime Minister’s ‘Ramazan relief package-2024’ by offering subsidy on 19 essential items in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.

While talking to journalists at his office here Tuesday, USC Dera Regional Manager Tahir Yar Khan said the 19 essential items were being provided to masses facing price hike at subsidized prices at 58 utility stores, four mobile stores and two sale points.

He said that 53 utility stores were in Dera Ismail Khan and five in Tank for providing relief to the people.

He said that those who were not registered with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) should get themselves registered from BISP counter set up at Utility Store situated near Siraj Medical Complex.

Moreover, he said that the four mobile stores would benefit the people in 30 kilometer radius while two sale points were set up at Hassa Thoya Sial area and near Siraj Medical complex.

He said that the citizens must take benefit of this public-friendly relief package as subsidized items were being provided to masses indiscriminately.

