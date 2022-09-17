(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Multan region has distributed 50,000 ration bags among flood affected people of South Punjab so far under PM's Flood Relief Package.

Regional Manager USC Chaudhary Sajjad Hussain Chadhar while talking to APP here on Saturday said that the ration bags were being provided to flood stricken families of DG Khan and Rajanpur districts.

He said that the ration bags included pulses, rice, sugar, salt, ghee, flour, pickle, milk and other commodities.

He said that the relief package was being offered by the Federal government to help out the flood stranded people during this difficult time.

Mr Sajjad informed that the ration bags were being disbursed under supervision of Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Muhammad Ali Aamer.

MD USC had also paid various surprise visits to the ration bags disbursement centre set up for flood stricken people in Multan to check the quality of commodities.

USC regional manager said that they had deployed focal persons from the department to look after the disbursement process in flood hit areas and to ensure transparency.

The ration bags distribution process was underway in flood affected areas, he concluded.