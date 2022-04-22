USC extends working hours at 200 outlets (Super Markets)

In order to facilitate public,Utility Store Corporation (USC) has extended its working hours from 10am-1am at 200 branches (Super Markets)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :In order to facilitate public,Utility Store Corporation (USC) has extended its working hours from 10am-1am at 200 branches (Super Markets).

USC Spokesperson said in statement that the additional Point of Sale (POS) machines have been installed at 100 utility stores to enhance the processing capability by 25 percent.

The corporation expect to serve more customers by virtue of these actions.

The USC has so far provided its service to more than 10 million families under the Prime Minister's Relief Package.

The corporation management is consistently striving to provide the best services to its customers.