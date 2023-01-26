USC Multan region earns over Rs 100 mln profit

Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Multan has reported over Rs 100 million profit across the region during last quarter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Multan has reported over Rs 100 million profit across the region during last quarter.

Regional Manager USC Chaudhary Sajjad Hussain while talking to APP here on Thursday said that the performance of Multan region remained remarkable, and they had also successfully achieved last six months' sale targets.

He pledged that the USC employees would continue to serve the people with same spirit and dedication.

He said that every possible steps were being taken to ensure providing benefits of government subsidy to deserving people.

The relief was being extended to citizens through subsidized commodity items, including ghee, sugar, flour and others from 84 USC stores and 29 USC franchises across the region, he concluded.