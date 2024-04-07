USC Multan Zone achieves 101pc sale target under PM Ramazan Relief Package

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Utility Store Corporation (USC) Multan Zone achieved 101 percent sale target with record Rs 4.84 billion sale under Prime Minister's Ramazan Relief Package.

These views were expressed by Zonal Manager Multan Zone Waqar Hussain while talking to media persons.

He further said that as many as 1.9 million low-income people have benefited from the said Ramazan Relief Package.

He said that the Prime Minister Pakistan has given the biggest Ramazan relief package of the history in which Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and PMT 60 registered families have been provided targeted subsidy.

Rs 4.80 billion sale target was set for Multan zone as per package and they have achieved 101 percent sale target due to hard work of officials and sales staff on 25th of Ramazan before the end of Ramadan.

USC Zonal Manager stated that stock provided to customers by USC including including flour, sugar, pulses and rice was of high quality.

Apart from flour, sugar, pulses, rice, ghee, branded items were also provided at 5 to 10 percent lower rate than the market and the package will continue till Chand Raat, he concluded.