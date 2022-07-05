USC outlets ensuring sufficient stock of quality subsidies items: General Manager

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :As per the special direction from the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Utility Store Corporation was working round the clock for providing five essential subsidies food items through all stores, Senior General Manager, USC Inayat Ullah Daula said on Tuesday.

In an exclusive talk with ptv news, GM USC said that sufficient stock of all the subsidized items is available at utility stores across the country while there is no shortage of any item at USC outlets.

He said that all the 4,000 branches of utility stores, sugar was available at Rs70 per kg, ghee at Rs300 per kg and 10 kg bag of flour at Rs.

400, adding, the prices of these items are less as compared to open market.

The consumers visiting stores must bring their CNIC along.

He said USC was making the subsidy system more transparent, digitalize and trough a comprehensive system by installing vigilant cameras inside and outside stores for strictly monitoring workers' dealing with customers.

He said that the counters of stores were being increased in super and mini stores, adding, we have specific arrangements for the facilitation of customers at all stores.