UrduPoint.com

USC Outlets Ensuring Sufficient Stock Of Quality Subsidies Items: General Manager

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2022 | 11:40 AM

USC outlets ensuring sufficient stock of quality subsidies items: General Manager

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :As per the special direction from the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Utility Store Corporation was working round the clock for providing five essential subsidies food items through all stores, Senior General Manager, USC Inayat Ullah Daula said on Tuesday.

In an exclusive talk with ptv news, GM USC said that sufficient stock of all the subsidized items is available at utility stores across the country while there is no shortage of any item at USC outlets.

He said that all the 4,000 branches of utility stores, sugar was available at Rs70 per kg, ghee at Rs300 per kg and 10 kg bag of flour at Rs.

400, adding, the prices of these items are less as compared to open market.

The consumers visiting stores must bring their CNIC along.

He said USC was making the subsidy system more transparent, digitalize and trough a comprehensive system by installing vigilant cameras inside and outside stores for strictly monitoring workers' dealing with customers.

He said that the counters of stores were being increased in super and mini stores, adding, we have specific arrangements for the facilitation of customers at all stores.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Shortage Prime Minister Market All From General Motors Mini PTV Flour

Recent Stories

Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different ..

Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different parts of country

56 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity prote ..

Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity protests

11 hours ago
 US Independence Day clouded by inflationary pressu ..

US Independence Day clouded by inflationary pressures, declining public confiden ..

11 hours ago
 PML-N, allies to win Punjab by-elections with majo ..

PML-N, allies to win Punjab by-elections with majority: Kaira

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.