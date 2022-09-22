USC playing vital role for providing essential kitchen items in flood-hit areas: General Manager

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Senior General Manager Utility Stores Corporation Inayat Ullah Daula Thursday said that Utility Stores Corporation (USC) was playing a vital role to provide food and other essential items of daily use to people affected by floods.

The ration bags including flour, rice, milk, pulses, match boxes and other essential items were provided to the flood hit people, he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's Current Affairs program.

He said Sindh government approached us for help and ordered for provision of 345,000 ration packets which we fulfilled in less than three days.

GM USC said an additional order of 655,000 ration packets by Sindh government was received yesterday and we are working to complete it.

We also completed an order of 113,000 ration packets for Southern Punjab given by the Federal government.

Another order of over 60,000 packets has also been received by the federal government which will be fulfilled as soon as possible, he further mentioned.

Inayat Ullah Daula said our provision of supplies through Prime Minister's Relief Package continues as usual and there is no disruption in it.