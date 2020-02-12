USC providing maximum relief to masses: MD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is providing maximum relief to masses following the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a number of daily use commodities were being sold at minimum prices as compared to general market.

This was stated by USC Managing Director Umer Lodhi in a statement while responding to a news reported in media regarding increase in prices of some commodities at the USC.

He informed that the sugar was being sold at Rs 68 per kg against the market price of Rs 80 per kg. Now it would be available at Rs 70 per kg for the next four months including Ramadan which was even less than its purchase rate of Rs 74 per kg, he added.

The MD said the Ghee was being sold at Rs 70 per kg against the market price of Rs 210 per kg which would be now available at Rs 75 per kg during next four months.