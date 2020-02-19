USC providing relief to people on branded edible items: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Zulqarnain Ali Khan Wednesday said the subsidy was being providing to common people on all branded edible items including sugar, pulses, rice, flour and others.

Talking to a private news channel, he lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement of relief package to facilitate the poor masses.

The chairman said he held the recent visit to Gulf countries to purchase different kinds of pulses for Utility Stores Corporation. "We are giving subsidy on seven quality items to people belonging to different segment of society," he added.

He ruled out the rumors of selling substandard commodities on the Utility Stores.