USC purchases basin for month of Ramzan only: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Utility Store Corporation (USC) on Friday said that the corporation purchases sufficient stock of basin only for the month of holy Ramzan to facilitate the poor masses across the country.

According to a spokesperson of the USC, the corporation buys basin (gram flour) only for the month of Ramzan every year, adding that the per kg price of basin was Rs 160 last year while the new price for new year is Rs 190 per kg, said a press release.

He said that corporation receives high rates to purchase basin for the month of Ramadan which does not means that the price of basin is high at USC.

He said that according to the notification issued two weeks ago, the price of dates decreased by Rs 10 per 500 gram and the price of rice increased.