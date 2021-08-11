USC purchasing stocks of good commodities, NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is purchasing stocks of good quality commodities through open competitive bidding by floating the tenders in the press in accordance with rules framed by Public Procurement Regulatory Commission Authority (PPRA).

In a written reply to a question raised in National Assembly regarding quality of pulses and rice in USC, the House further informed that the stock of good quality pulses and rice are being procured in a transparent manner.

The committee responsible for procurement examines the samples thoroughly so as to ensure selection of good quality product.

The House further informed that approved samples are delivered to USC Regional Managers warehouse in-charge who unload the stock after proper examination by the Regional Committee in accordance with the approved standards.

In case of difference in quality, the stock was being rejected and returned to vendor at his risk and cost.

The House further informed that the quality of commodities has improved and the USC has regained the trust of the customers due to strict compliance of the quality of products and availability of the products on lower prices as compared to open market prices.