UrduPoint.com

USC Purchasing Stocks Of Good Commodities, NA Told

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

USC purchasing stocks of good commodities, NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is purchasing stocks of good quality commodities through open competitive bidding by floating the tenders in the press in accordance with rules framed by Public Procurement Regulatory Commission Authority (PPRA).

In a written reply to a question raised in National Assembly regarding quality of pulses and rice in USC, the House further informed that the stock of good quality pulses and rice are being procured in a transparent manner.

The committee responsible for procurement examines the samples thoroughly so as to ensure selection of good quality product.

The House further informed that approved samples are delivered to USC Regional Managers warehouse in-charge who unload the stock after proper examination by the Regional Committee in accordance with the approved standards.

In case of difference in quality, the stock was being rejected and returned to vendor at his risk and cost.

The House further informed that the quality of commodities has improved and the USC has regained the trust of the customers due to strict compliance of the quality of products and availability of the products on lower prices as compared to open market prices.

Related Topics

National Assembly Stocks Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independ ..

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity ..

Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity across its network as travel r ..

36 minutes ago
 48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

36 minutes ago
 UAE underscores commitment to protecting global an ..

UAE underscores commitment to protecting global and regional maritime security

51 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run g ..

Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run gold mine

48 minutes ago
 Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.