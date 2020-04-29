USC Ramazan relief package: Multan region sells out worth Rs164. 33 m stock in 11 days

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Multan region have sold out stock of Rs164. 33 million during the first eleven days of Ramazan relief package against the total sale target of Rs660 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Multan region have sold out stock of Rs164. 33 million during the first eleven days of Ramazan relief package against the total sale target of Rs660 million.

USC Regional Manager Chaudhary Sajjad told APP on Wednesday that the Ramazan relief package was implemented on 19 edible items from April 17.

He said all the 19 edible items including flour and sugar were available at all the USC stores while three mobile vans were also functioning in Multan region to provide Ramazan relief package especially in those areas where utility store's facility was not available.

He said mobile vans were introduced first time and its positive response was coming from the masses. He said these vans run on special routes in various areas on daily basis and added almost all the items were available in these vans on subsidized rates.

He said the USC Multan region ongoing month 's sale was over Rs322. 17 million so far.

He said they were striving to provide government's Ramazan relief package benefits directly to poor people.

He said strict monitoring of all stores was being ensured on daily basis to facilitate the citizens.