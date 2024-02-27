USC reduces prices on essential items under Ramazan assistance package

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Utility Stores Cor­poration on Tuesday reduced the prices of various items ahead of Ramazan along with the reports that rates of more essential items will be reduced under the Ramazan relief package next month across the Sukkur and Larkana regions.

USC Zonal Manager told APP that rates of a number of brands of cooking oil, tea, ghee, and other products have been reduced.

The price of ghee and cooking oil was re­duced by four to 100 rupees per kg.

According to officials, more price reductions under the Ramazan assistance package will begin next month.