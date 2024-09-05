USC Slashes Prices By 10-15PC On 800 Items
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Utility Stores Corporation Zonal Manager Multan Faisal Sultan disclosed on Thursday that prices of over 800 items at the USC outlets had been slashed by 10 to 15 per cent to provide relief to masses.
He was accompanied by Regional Manager Multan Ahsan Manganah, Warehouse In-charge Israr Fareed and Area Manager Ghazanfar Ali.
Additionally, help desks have also been set up at different locations to address consumer complaints, said Faisal. He said that reforms within the USC were being introduced and the new savings package would surpass even the Ramzan package in terms of benefits. He explained that the Corporation slashed its profit margins and it would not put any burden on the national treasury. “Our association with customers spans over half a century,” stated Faisal Sultan. “For the past 52 years, the Utility Stores Corporation has been serving its customers successfully," he said and added that the USC was ensuring transparent delivery of government-announced subsidies.
“Even now, despite tough financial circumstances, we continue to prioritise the needs of our customers, like in the past,” Faisal claimed.
Responding to a question, the official clarified that there was currently no government subsidy on essential items. However, prices at Utility Stores remain significantly lower than the open market, with branded ghee being Rs 30 per litre cheaper and cooking oil Rs 28 cheaper. A 900-gram pack of tea-leaves is Rs 80 cheaper, while detergent prices had been reduced by Rs 43 per kilogram and soap bundles by Rs 75.
The prices of milk, spices, cream, noodles, laundry soap, and bathing soap of various brands, had also been reduced. More items will be added to the savings package in the coming days, he said.
In a message to consumers, Faisal Sultan urged them to visit Utility Stores and take advantage of the savings package, which is designed to ease their financial burden, he concluded.
