USC Staffers Planning To Observe Shutter Down Strike Across Country

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM

USC staffers planning to observe shutter down strike across country

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Workers Alliance Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Central Secretary General Syed Arif Hussain Shah on Friday said the USC's staffers were planning to observe shutter down strike across the country.

Talking to media, he said despite court orders, the corporation's daily wages and contract employees were not being regularized.

USC's board of Directors were not giving their due rights as they had not provided the disparity reduction allowances including 25 percent and 15 percent of 2021 and 2022 respectively, he added.

Arif Shah said the announcement of minimum wage of Rs25,000 had not been implemented yet.

He said if they did not meet their demands, they would shutdown Utility Stores across the country and the date of protest demonstration would be announced with mutual understanding among all unions of the corporation after Eid-ul-Azha.

He urged the high-ups to look into matter on priority and provide their helping hands in a bid to address the staffers' long-standing issues.

