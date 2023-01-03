USC starts targeted subsidy for BISP beneficiaries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Utility Stores Corporations (USC) Dera Ismail Khan Region has started the targeted subsidy on Flour, Rice, Sugar and pulses for deserving people registered with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

USC Regional Manager Tahir Yar, while talking to APP, informed that the targeted subsidy was started following the directions of the Federal government.

He said a 10kg bag of flour is being sold at Rs400, sugar at Rs 70 per kilogram and ghee at Rs 300 per kilogram while sugar and ghee will be given upto five kilogram to a person in a month.

Similarly, he said that according to the government instructions, a 10 kg bag of flour at utility stores for common people would cost Rs 648, and the monthly purchase limit will be up to 20 kg.

The maximum limit for sugar and Ghee purchase is upto three kilogram in a month on the prices of Rs 89 per kg and Rs 375 per kg respectively, he said.

The regional manager said "We are ensuring the supply of flour, ghee and sugar to the people at subsidized rates." He urged the people to restrain and wait for their turn for purchasing subsidized items from stores as these were available in abundance at stores.

The subsidized items were being provided to the citizens under the government's prevailing policy OTP.