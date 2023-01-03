UrduPoint.com

USC Starts Targeted Subsidy For BISP Beneficiaries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

USC starts targeted subsidy for BISP beneficiaries

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Utility Stores Corporations (USC) Dera Ismail Khan Region has started the targeted subsidy on Flour, Rice, Sugar and pulses for deserving people registered with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

USC Regional Manager Tahir Yar, while talking to APP, informed that the targeted subsidy was started following the directions of the Federal government.

He said a 10kg bag of flour is being sold at Rs400, sugar at Rs 70 per kilogram and ghee at Rs 300 per kilogram while sugar and ghee will be given upto five kilogram to a person in a month.

Similarly, he said that according to the government instructions, a 10 kg bag of flour at utility stores for common people would cost Rs 648, and the monthly purchase limit will be up to 20 kg.

The maximum limit for sugar and Ghee purchase is upto three kilogram in a month on the prices of Rs 89 per kg and Rs 375 per kg respectively, he said.

The regional manager said "We are ensuring the supply of flour, ghee and sugar to the people at subsidized rates." He urged the people to restrain and wait for their turn for purchasing subsidized items from stores as these were available in abundance at stores.

The subsidized items were being provided to the citizens under the government's prevailing policy OTP.

Related Topics

Dera Ismail Khan From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard by Israeli Minister

16 minutes ago
 Ducab supplies Gulf of Suez project in Egypt with ..

Ducab supplies Gulf of Suez project in Egypt with sustainable energy solutions

16 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of ..

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of Energy Conservation Plan

1 hour ago
 PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

4 hours ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.