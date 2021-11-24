USC to hold 'E-KACHEHRY on Nov 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :At the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Managing Director (MD) of Utility Store Corporation (USC), Syed Taha Aziz Magrabi will hold an 'E-KACHEHRY' on Thursday, November 25.

A press release issued by the USC here states that this will be the second consecutive E-Kachehry to hear the concerns of the people and resolve their issues on the spot.

The E-Kachehry will be held from 15:00 hours to 17:00 hours, the press release added.

The USC management has requested the masses to contact 051-111 123 570 for registering their issues and complaints.