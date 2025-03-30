USC To Introduce New Utility Ghee Brand
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 11:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is going to introduce it's new utility ghee brand
for citizens on cheaper rates as compared to local market for which tendering
process has been completed.
Talking to APP here on Sunday, USC Zonal Manager Shahzad Khan said that
applications had been sought from ghee mills/firms and tenders opened on
April 4 at USC head office for the procurement of 65,000 metric tonne vanaspati
and 32,500 metric tonne cooking oil. The ghee and cooking oil would be provided
to various zones across the country as per demand, he added.
He hoped the new ghee brand would be available at stores after Eid.
He informed
that restructuring of 150 stores was being carried out across the zone.
Shahzad Khan said that there were 350 stores across the zone and sale at USC
stores had increased 100 percent during the holy month of Ramadan as compared
to last month.
He said that sugar was available at stores with Rs 15 per kg less than the open
market while dates, beverages, special gram flour, rice, ghee, and other items
were also available. Efforts are being made to reduce the expenses and increase
the sales, he said.
The online monitoring was being ensured at all stores for transparency and citizens'
complaints being addressed promptly, he added.
APP/sak-xl
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
More Stories From Pakistan
-
USC to introduce new utility ghee brand6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police devise special security plan for Eid days6 minutes ago
-
PM condoles death of Shahbaz Ahmad Khan Yousafzai6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on transporters for overcharging, overloading16 minutes ago
-
Security plan finalized for Eidul Fitr in Lodhran16 minutes ago
-
Indian forces continue raids at residences of JI, other Hurriyat activists in IIOJK45 minutes ago
-
Silence takes over Islamabad as most residents head to hometowns for Eid celebrations1 hour ago
-
About 122 mln faithful throng to Makkah, Madinah mosques during this Ramazan1 hour ago
-
IIOJK experiences significant drop in Eid shopping due to economic stress2 hours ago
-
Peace agreement finalized in Kurram11 hours ago
-
Hanif assures to provide modern facilities in railway sector12 hours ago
-
President Zardari lauds security forces for eliminating six terrorists in Kalat12 hours ago