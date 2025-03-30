USC to introduce new utility ghee brand

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is going to introduce it's new utility ghee brand

for citizens on cheaper rates as compared to local market for which tendering

process has been completed.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, USC Zonal Manager Shahzad Khan said that

applications had been sought from ghee mills/firms and tenders opened on

April 4 at USC head office for the procurement of 65,000 metric tonne vanaspati

and 32,500 metric tonne cooking oil. The ghee and cooking oil would be provided

to various zones across the country as per demand, he added.

He hoped the new ghee brand would be available at stores after Eid.

He informed

that restructuring of 150 stores was being carried out across the zone.

Shahzad Khan said that there were 350 stores across the zone and sale at USC

stores had increased 100 percent during the holy month of Ramadan as compared

to last month.

He said that sugar was available at stores with Rs 15 per kg less than the open

market while dates, beverages, special gram flour, rice, ghee, and other items

were also available. Efforts are being made to reduce the expenses and increase

the sales, he said.

The online monitoring was being ensured at all stores for transparency and citizens'

complaints being addressed promptly, he added.

