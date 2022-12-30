UrduPoint.com

USC To Introduce Targeted Subsidy For BISP Registered Customers From Jan 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 01:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) will introduce targeted subsidy on essential items for customers registered with BISP under Prime Minister's Relief package from January 1.

While talking to APP here on Friday, Regional Manager USC Chaudhry Sajjad said that the special subsidy would be provided to the citizens registered with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in order to provide maximum relief.

He informed that sugar will be provided at Rs 70 per kilogramme, ghee at Rs 300 and 10 kg flour at Rs 40 to the beneficiaries at USC stores. Whereas, for the general public, sugar at Rs 89, ghee at Rs 375 and 10 kg flour at Rs 648 would be available.

The USC regional manager said that BISP beneficiaries could get a one-time password (OTP) by sending their identity card number on 5566 for transparent availability of subsidized commodities.

He said that all possible steps were being taken to ensure providing benefits of government subsidies to deserving people.

The relief was being extended to citizens through subsidized commodity items, including ghee, sugar, and flour from 84 USC stores and 27 USC franchises across the region, he concluded.

