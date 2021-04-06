UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USC To Open Three New Superstores In DG Khan Region Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

USC to open three new superstores in DG Khan region soon

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Utility stores corporation was going to open three new superstores into DG Khan region soon to facilitate the masses.

Regional manager USC DG Khan, Chaudhary Sajjad told APP here on Tuesday that 58 utility stores were working into the region while all process to open new stores has been completed.

He stated that Rs 570 million sale target was set for the DG Khan region during holy month of Ramazan and added that they would easily achieve the target .

Mr Sajjad said that the availability of 19 subsidized edible items including sugar, flour, ghee, pulses and others will be ensured at all utility stores while two mobile stores would also work to provide the commodities to masses at their doorsteps on cheaper rates during Ramazan.

RM USC said that the USC stalls would also be established at Ramazan bazaars across the region including DG Khan, Ranajanpur and tribal areas where all subsidized items would also be available.

He said that the stock of 19 subsidized commodities under Ramazan package has been reached and supply to utility stores has also been completed.

Related Topics

Mobile Sale All Million Flour

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

56 minutes ago

UK Labour Party Likely to Vote Against COVID-19 Va ..

2 minutes ago

Kite seller held in sialkot

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.