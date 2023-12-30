USC to remain open on Sunday across the country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The Utility Store Corporation (USC) on Saturday that all USC outlets across the country will remain open on Sunday (tomorrow) for the convenience of the public.

According to the USC spokesperson, consumers will have the opportunity to shop at utility stores even on tomorrow's holiday, marking the last Sunday of the year. The spokesperson mentioned that the stores will be closed on Sunday, January 7, 2024.