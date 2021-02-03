UrduPoint.com
USC To Set Up 70 New Stores, Mega Superstore Before Ramazan In Multan Region

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

USC to set up 70 new stores, mega superstore before Ramazan in Multan region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is going to establish seventy new and one mega superstore in the region to facilitate the customers, said newly appointed Zonal Manager Anwar Baloch on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists here, he stated that USC would extend its network to village level ahead of the holy month with 15- 20 percent Ramazan discount on 1500 items.

As many as 530 stores and 60 franchised outlets were facilitating customers in the region, he said adding that sale of the zone was over Rs 920 million in December last while it rose to over Rs one billion in January.

Separate Old citizens counter were being set up at USC for senior citizens, the zonal manager said.

Regional Manager Imtiaz Hussain and Warehouse Incharge, Tehsin Khan Babar were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

