UrduPoint.com

USC Zonal Manager Inaugurates Mini Market Store In Qasimabad

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 07:42 PM

USC Zonal Manager inaugurates Mini Market store in Qasimabad

Zonal Manager Utility Stores Corporation Genghis Khan inaugurated Mini Market Utility Store at Alamdar Chowk area of Qasimabad on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Zonal Manager Utility Stores Corporation Genghis Khan inaugurated Mini Market Utility Store at Alamdar Chowk area of Qasimabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the zonal manager said that the subsidy given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on USC was the right of the poor people.

He said that the purpose of increasing the number of utility stores was to ensure the availability of daily-use items to low-income people.

Khan said that the increasing flour prices had enhanced the burden on the district administration for which efforts are being made to provide maximum relief to the people.

He said that people can register their complaints in the complaint book available at the utility stores.

Regional Manager Niaz Ahmed Birohi, Javed Ahmed Abro and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Poor Qasimabad Market Mini Flour

Recent Stories

Specialists praise capabilities and security of Du ..

Specialists praise capabilities and security of Dubai Health&#039;s NABIDH digit ..

33 minutes ago
 Actress Roohi Bano remembered on her 4th death ann ..

Actress Roohi Bano remembered on her 4th death anniversary

15 minutes ago
 Karachi LG Polls: CEC vows rectifying LG result mi ..

Karachi LG Polls: CEC vows rectifying LG result mistakes

15 minutes ago
 Kotli University gets new VC

Kotli University gets new VC

15 minutes ago
 PPP welcomes inclusion of constitution in national ..

PPP welcomes inclusion of constitution in national curriculum

15 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Rules to Close Down Human Rights Orga ..

Moscow Court Rules to Close Down Human Rights Organization Moscow Helsinki Group

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.