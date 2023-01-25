USC Zonal Manager inaugurates Mini Market store in Qasimabad

Zonal Manager Utility Stores Corporation Genghis Khan inaugurated Mini Market Utility Store at Alamdar Chowk area of Qasimabad on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Zonal Manager Utility Stores Corporation Genghis Khan inaugurated Mini Market Utility Store at Alamdar Chowk area of Qasimabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the zonal manager said that the subsidy given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on USC was the right of the poor people.

He said that the purpose of increasing the number of utility stores was to ensure the availability of daily-use items to low-income people.

Khan said that the increasing flour prices had enhanced the burden on the district administration for which efforts are being made to provide maximum relief to the people.

He said that people can register their complaints in the complaint book available at the utility stores.

Regional Manager Niaz Ahmed Birohi, Javed Ahmed Abro and others were also present on the occasion.