USCIRF report exposes ugly face of India: MUC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Markazai Ulema Council (MUC) Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said the annual report of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has exposed the ugly face of India.

In a joint statement with other leaders of the council they said according to the USCIRF report, the religious freedom in India has been jeopardised due to policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Religious freedom in India was under serious threat, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

They said, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 passed by the Parliament of India on 11 December 2019 had put the religious freedom of especially Muslims under serious threat.

Indian Government has allowed violence against minorities. The Indian initiatives are against international law, adding that Indian Muslims were being blamed for the spread of coronavirus.

They said Indian Muslims and Muslims of occupied Jammu and Kashmir have become unsafe in India as the state was fanning hatred against Muslims.

Modi Government was encouraging tensions with Pakistan by persistent violations of Line of Control (LoC) and targeting innocent citizens of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, they added.