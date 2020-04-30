UrduPoint.com
USCIRF Report Unmasks 'democratic, Secular Face' Of Modi's India: Federal Minister For Information And Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the report of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) had unmasked the so-called democratic and secular face of India before the world

The minister, in a series of tweets, said the report had exposed the extremist Hindu mindset. The Indian society today had fallen into a deep abyss of division at the hands of Naredra Modi and that reality was being shown by international organizations and the international media.

The minister, in a series of tweets, said the report had exposed the extremist Hindu mindset. The Indian society today had fallen into a deep abyss of division at the hands of Naredra Modi and that reality was being shown by international organizations and the international media.

He said the rights of minorities were being trampled in India today, and the condemnation of the Indian regime's attitude in that regard around the world had never been seen before.

He said the present Indian rulers had a Hindutva mindset, under which the 21st Century Nazi organization was emerging in the country.

The noose around the Muslims was being tightened with each passing day. On the one hand, the Muslims in occupied Jammu and Kashmir were facing curfew and on the other the lives of others in India were being made difficult through the controversial citizenship bill.

Terming of the coronavirus a Muslim virus by Indian rulers clearly reflected the sick Hindu mentality, he added.

It may be mentioned that the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, in its annual report on Tuesday, said India should join the ranks of "countries of particular concern" that would be subject to sanctions if they do not improve their records.

"In 2019, religious freedom conditions in India experienced a drastic turn downward, with religious minorities under increasing assault," the report said.

