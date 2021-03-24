UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Managing Director (MD) Umer Lodhi Wednesday asked the people to buy USC's brand commodities as they were available at low prices.

Talking to APP, he said the prices of various commodities would further be decelerated from April 1 under the Ramadan Relief Package.

"No compromise would be made on the quality of products as they have already been provided certificates from Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority after meeting their criteria," he added.

Lodhi said around 64 quality products would be provided on subsidized rates in a bid to provide relief to the people.

In the next five to ten years, USC's own brand would be established and become a profitable venture for the corporation, he added.

Under Ramadan Relief Package, the commodities would be available at more discounted prices such as; Tehwar red chillies 200 gm at RS 180, black pepper 50gm at Rs54, green allaichi 15 gm at Rs117, fresh bru tea 950gm at Rs815 and white zeera 200 gm at Rs178.

The USC Ramadan Relief Package will start from April 1, at all Utility Stores. The subsidy will be given over 19 essential commodities from 10 to 15 per cent.

