(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :State Minister for Law and Justice, Shahadat Awan, disclosed that the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) operates an extensive network of 4,999 stores across Pakistan, comprising 3,984 regular stores and 1,015 franchise stores.

Responding to a question from Senator Waqar Mehdi during question hour in Senate, He said this widespread presence allows USC to fulfil a crucial role in providing essential goods and services to people throughout the country.

Breaking down the figures regionally, in Islamabad, there are 306 USC stores, with 77 regular stores and 229 franchise stores.

In Punjab, the number reaches 2,546 stores, consisting of 2,033 regular stores and 513 franchise stores. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa boasts 1,189 Utility Stores, with 965 regular and 224 franchise stores.

Sindh houses 542 utility stores, with 520 regular stores and 22 franchise stores. In Balochistan, there are 252 utility stores, comprising 249 regular stores and three franchise stores.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir have 84 utility stores, including 74 regular and 10 franchise stores. Lastly, Gilgit Baltistan has 80 stores, with 66 regular and 14 franchise stores.

He said this extensive network of stores allows USC to play a significant role in providing essential goods and services to people across the country.

Shahadat Awan highlighted that the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has an independent Vigilance Department, operating through vigilant teams based at each Regional and Zonal Office. These teams are responsible for conducting surveillance and vigilance in the field.

The USC vigilance system is composed of two components: Online Monitoring at the USC Head Office and the newly deployed ERP System. To ensure transparency and effective control, Vigilance teams conduct physical inspections at all Utility Stores and Warehouses across Pakistan.

This involves 09 Incharge Vigilance Officers for each Zone and 55 Assistant Vigilance Officers for one or two Regions, who are stationed in the field.