KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Mary E. Barkworth from the Utah State University, USA on Thursday said that the completion of the Flora of Pakistan is a magnificent achievement.

She was delivering the paper during the last day of the four-day long International Symposium on Plant Life of South Asia, on the successful completion of Flora of Pakistan, at the Botanical Garden KU, said a spokes person of KU.

The greatest compliment today's botanists can offer its editors and contributors is to build on what it provides to strengthen, widen, expand, and revise the information it provides, she said.

She observed that the existing digital technology makes it much easier to accomplish the project. She said that several Pakistani herbaria have begun to share their specimen data and as data from more of the over 664,000 specimens in Pakistan's herbaria become available, it will become even more useful for Pakistan.

"Pakistan's knowledge of its plant diversity will increase, and students of botany will acquire, in addition to botanical knowledge, understanding of important concepts in informatics, a field that impacts almost every discipline," she said.

She added that developing this combination of knowledge and tools means that today's students, and their teachers, will need to learn new ideas and new approaches but, at the heart of it all, the knowledge must be solidly grounded in botanical understanding and good research design.

She mentioned that digital technology can assist, both by providing basic "how to" information and by providing access to in-depth advice on specific topics, such as methods of phylogenetic analysis. Pakistani herbaria through the use of digital resources will help expand them.

Meanwhile, noted Botanist Dr. Krishna Kumar Shrestha said that as a result of extensive explorations and documentation of plant diversity, 369,400 species of flowering plants, belonging to 416 families, have been documented so far.

He mentioned that in terms of plant diversity, Brazil, Colombia, China, Indonesia and Mexico comprises the highest number of species respectively.

The floristic diversity rich countries in Asia are China, Indonesia, India, Malaysia and Thailand; whereas in South Asia, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bhutan and Afghanistan have rich flora respectively.

Shahina Ghazanfar of Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, UK, mentioned that Floras still have a very important place in the world. The World's Flora is not yet fully known nor documented. With continued collaborative efforts with institutions such as Kew, we can get closer to learning and sharing knowledge of the world's plant diversity.

According to her, descriptive Floras have been written for more than 350 years. One of the first regional floras was probably that of Paulli's Flora Danica of 1648. With the increasing use of digital media, there are questions on the worth of a written Flora or writing a Flora.

"Floras contain processed information of plant species of a country or a region they cover. This information, in a relatively modern flora, consists of the species' accepted name, synonyms, bibliographic citations, identification keys, detailed descriptions, ecology, phonology, distribution, use and conservation status." Meritorious Professor KU, Syed Jamil Hasan Kazmi said that the enormous growth of Karachi has a very heavy toll on the indigenous environment of this mega city of South Asia.

This extra-ordinary growth created the expansion of the city almost on every available land of the city, as about 51 per cent area of this city district is covered with mountains, he said.

Unfortunately, he mentioned, the ultimate planning goal to absorb this population pressure in a sustainable manner is totally absent. In this context, the unlikely adaptation of alien plant species by the city decision-makers was a short-term solution to cultivate green belts and roadsides of the city for the so-called improvement of the green areas and ultimate environment.

He added that however, this has bounced back as a very serious ecological crisis in the city, as it reduced the spatial distribution of indigenous plant species to the extent of alarming levels.

"The situation is further aggravated with the advent of recent 'climate change' which has altered the micro-climatic conditions of Karachi and provided the favorable habitat for invasive plant species." Haider Ali of the Centre for Plant Science and Biodiversity, KU, expressed that biodiversity loss is a global issue but the reasons responsible may be addressed on local scale. Likewise, the health of any ecosystem can be analyzed by the richness of its rare.

He said that out of a total of 4758 vascular plants documented in Flora of Pakistan, 400 are endemic, among which 52 are endemic to Chitral valley.

He added that the reasons for endangerment of these rare and endemic plants of Pakistan include population pressure, poverty, lack of land use plans and lack of enforcement of the existing rules. Majority of these rare and or endemic plants i.e. 65 percent are used traditionally for various ailments.

"These plants are mostly collected by children, lacking proper knowledge regarding pre and post-harvest methods, as a result, major portion of the collected plants are wasted", he said.