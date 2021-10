RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 has appealed the public to use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said due to prevailing crisis of gas shortage the people indulge in using alternate measures like using cylinder, compressor in their houses.

It has been noted that many residents use fridge compressor to suck in more Sui gas to increase its flow.

In the past, a number of the cases have been reported in which precious lives were perished and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to carelessness and negligence in the use of gas appliances.