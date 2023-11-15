Open Menu

Use Gas Appliances Carefully

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Use gas appliances carefully

Rescue 1122 has appealed to the public to use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant incidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Rescue 1122 has appealed to the public to use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant incidents.

In a public message issued by Rescue 1122 on Wednesday, the Spokesman said most of the incidents took place because of the gas leakage during the night when people went to bed while leaving the gas accessories on.

The spokesman advised the consumers to switch off all the gas heaters and stoves before sleeping so that blasts/financial losses could be avoided.

Citizens are advised to take extra care while using gas appliances and dial emergency number 1122 in case of any mishap.

Last winter, a large number of gas leakage cases were reported in which precious lives were perished and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to carelessness and negligence while using the gas appliances.

