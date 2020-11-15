UrduPoint.com
Use Gas Appliances Carefully: SNGPL

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) General Manager Rawalpindi Region Mukhtar Shah appealed the public to use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents.

In the past, a number of the cases have been reported in which precious lives were perished and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to carelessness and negligence in the use of gas appliances.

He observed due to prevailing crisis of gas shortage the people indulge in using alternate measures like using cylinder, compressor in their houses.

He also added that many residents use fridge compressor to suck in more sui gas to increase its flow and terming it dangerous and advised not to use illegal practices.

Mukhtar Shah said that gas pressure would improve in few days as steps are being taken to solve the problem adding that there would be no shortage of gas.

He said the gap between demand and supply is constantly increasing, admitting that increased demand has crippled peoples lives.

He urged consumers not to use gas heaters and geysers so that regular supply of gas could be ensured for the domestic users.

