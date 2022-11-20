UrduPoint.com

Use Gas Appliances Cautiously

Published November 20, 2022

Use gas appliances cautiously

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 has appealed to the public to use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said most of the incidents took place because of the gas leakage during the night when people went to bed while leaving the gas accessories on.

He advised the consumers to switch off all the gas heaters and stoves before sleeping so that blasts/financial losses could be avoided.

Last winter, a large number of gas leakage blasts had been reported in which several people lost their lives and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to carelessness and negligence while using the gas appliances.

Citizens are advised to take extra care while using gas appliances and dial the emergency number Rescue 1122 in case of any mishap.

