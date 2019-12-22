Use helmet to avoid fatal accidents: CTP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Bin Ashraf on Sunday advised the motorcyclists to use helmets for avoiding fatal accidents.

In a statement issued here, the CTO said, traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He said wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of accident.

"Sometimes it's the only difference between life and death," he added.

He said the traffic police was making all efforts to regulate flow of traffic on main city road including Murree road.

The traffic police chief said the wardens had also been directed to perform their duties with dedication and commitment to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the city's main roads.

He stressed that drivers should follow the traffic rules to avoid accidents and congestion on the city roads.