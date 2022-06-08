Use Helpline 1124 in emergency, road accident: PHP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have appealed to travelers, transporters and passengers to use helpline 1124 in case of any emergency or a road accident.

Deputy Superintendent Police Faisalabad Malik Muhammad Amin, during a road safety show, held at Jhang Road, urged citizens to follow road safety and traffic rules while travelling on the national highways.

He advised motorists to abide by the traffic rules and drive their vehicles in their lane with a suitable distance with other vehicles.

He also advised avoiding over-speeding, overloading, race and use of cell phones while driving a vehicle.

He asked transporters to keep the rear side lights on and use double indicators besides avoiding unnecessary overtaking and applying brakes for the safety of their own and others.

Later, awareness material was also distributed among citizens.