Use Modern Technology To Probe The Cases: DIG Hazara

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Hazara, Mirvais Niaz Wednesday instructed Superintendent of Police (SP) investigation that they should use modern technology to probe the cases thus reduce crime ration from their respective districts.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding under trial cases of the region where Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation of all 8 districts briefed the DIG.

DIG Hazara during the briefing also enquired some questions about important cases and issued directives for the improvement of the investigation.

While speaking at the occasion DIG Hazara Mirvais Niaza directed all SP Investigations to utilize all of their resources to reduce the crime ratio from their respective districts, SP Investigations should monitor cases themselves to provide justices to the masses.

He also directed SP Investigations to take strict action against the police officers who are registering bogus and fake cases of drugs, arms and ammunition to show their performance, Mirvais said that register cases on merit to provide justice to the people.

The DIG also directed SP Investigations to collect the data of road accidents and identify the areas where the maximum number of accidents takes place, repair those areas with the cooperation of concerned departments to reduce the risk of accidents.

Take strict action against underage drivers, over speeding, without helmet motorcyclists, vehicles without official number plates and without number plate vehicles and motorcycles, adding he said.

SP Investigation Abbottabad Ishtiaq Ahmed, SP Investigation Harip ur Mujeeb ur Rehman, SP Investigation Manshera Hafiz Janis, SP Investigation Battagram Nazir Khan, SP Investigation Torghar Ejaz Ahmed, SP Upper Kohistan Amjad Hussain, SP Investigation Lower Kohistan, Salman Khan and SP Investigation Kolai Palis Sardar Jahangir represented their districts in the meeting.

