Use Of Abusive Language Is PML-N's Culture: Usman Buzdar

Thu 17th June 2021 | 08:21 PM

Use of abusive language is PML-N's culture: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that using abusive language for others was the ingrained culture of PML-N's leaders, having no resemblance with the centuries-old societal traditions of the province of Punjab

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM strongly reprobated Rohail Asghar, a PML-N MNA, over his statement and he (Rohail Asghar) should be ashamed of terming name-calling a colloquial tradition. Was the opposition educating the youth about giving someone a mouthful, he regretted and said the perversity of the opposition leaders had rattled everyone.

It was a usual modus operandi of the PML-N to attack the institutions and make them controversial for some political gains, he said. The party had an ineradicable history of criticising institutions and every bodyknew that this cabal had always violated democratic norms, the CM maintained.

People had fully recognized the duality of the political hypocrites, he said, adding that the PTI was the custodian of democratic norms in the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

