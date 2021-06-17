Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that using abusive language for others was the ingrained culture of PML-N's leaders, having no resemblance with the centuries-old societal traditions of the province of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that using abusive language for others was the ingrained culture of PML-N's leaders, having no resemblance with the centuries-old societal traditions of the province of Punjab.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM strongly reprobated Rohail Asghar, a PML-N MNA, over his statement and he (Rohail Asghar) should be ashamed of terming name-calling a colloquial tradition. Was the opposition educating the youth about giving someone a mouthful, he regretted and said the perversity of the opposition leaders had rattled everyone.

It was a usual modus operandi of the PML-N to attack the institutions and make them controversial for some political gains, he said. The party had an ineradicable history of criticising institutions and every bodyknew that this cabal had always violated democratic norms, the CM maintained.

People had fully recognized the duality of the political hypocrites, he said, adding that the PTI was the custodian of democratic norms in the country.