Open Menu

Use Of Agri Land For Other Purposes, Risk For Food Security: UAD VC

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Use of Agri land for other purposes, risk for food security: UAD VC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr. Shakibullah on Monday said the use of agricultural land for other purposes was a risk for serious problems of food security.

While talking to a delegation of journalists, he said a gradual decrease in the agricultural area was witnessed in the country as the agricultural land was being used for other purposes.

He said this decrease was causing serious problems of food security in the country.

The vice chancellor has said that average wheat production in Pakistan was 32 maunds per acre.

He mentioned that now keeping in view the effects of climate change, the high temperature-resistant varieties should be introduced.

He said the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also considering launching a wheat increase campaign.

He stressed the need to make the research available to the farmers rather than make them an adornment of libraries.

He was of the view that the goals of reducing poverty and achieving food stability could be achieved by promoting agriculture in line with global requirements.

He also stressed the need to increase the cultivation of oilseeds in Pakistan as the country has to import edible oil worth 4 billion Dollars every year.

On this occasion, UAD Registrar Abdul Basit Khan said the varsity, under the enthusiastic leadership of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shakibullah, has become one of the best 100 universities in Pakistan.

He said the dream of agricultural prosperity could become true by developing agriculture on modern lines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Agriculture Oil Dera Ismail Khan Government Wheat Best Billion

Recent Stories

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to cont ..

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to control smog

2 hours ago
 New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst ..

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst performance struggles

4 hours ago
 Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

6 hours ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

6 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

1 day ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan