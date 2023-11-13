Use of Agri land for other purposes, risk for food security: UAD VC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr. Shakibullah on Monday said the use of agricultural land for other purposes was a risk for serious problems of food security.

While talking to a delegation of journalists, he said a gradual decrease in the agricultural area was witnessed in the country as the agricultural land was being used for other purposes.

He said this decrease was causing serious problems of food security in the country.

The vice chancellor has said that average wheat production in Pakistan was 32 maunds per acre.

He mentioned that now keeping in view the effects of climate change, the high temperature-resistant varieties should be introduced.

He said the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also considering launching a wheat increase campaign.

He stressed the need to make the research available to the farmers rather than make them an adornment of libraries.

He was of the view that the goals of reducing poverty and achieving food stability could be achieved by promoting agriculture in line with global requirements.

He also stressed the need to increase the cultivation of oilseeds in Pakistan as the country has to import edible oil worth 4 billion Dollars every year.

On this occasion, UAD Registrar Abdul Basit Khan said the varsity, under the enthusiastic leadership of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shakibullah, has become one of the best 100 universities in Pakistan.

He said the dream of agricultural prosperity could become true by developing agriculture on modern lines.