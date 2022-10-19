UrduPoint.com

Use Of Assistive Technology For Visually Impaired Persons Stressed On Int'l White Cane Day

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Use of assistive technology for visually impaired persons stressed on Int'l White Cane Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :A seminar held in connection with the International White Cane Day in which speakers emphasized the need to use of assistive technology for visually impaired persons in general and students in particular in the education sector.

The Inclusive Student's Society of the University of Karachi which is supervised by the KU Students Advisor Office conducted the event on Wednesday at Arts Auditorium to spread knowledge about the use of white canes and its significance in the lives of people with visual impairment.

On this occasion, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that there is an urgent need to build assistive technologies labs in universities so that special persons and visually impaired students can have equal opportunities for education in a better way.

He informed the audience that universities should initiate training at the departmental level so that visually impaired students could get the benefit of assistive technology.

He mentioned that all visually impaired students of the University of Karachi, and at the colleges affiliated with the University, can use special software to take the exam, which does not require any writer or helper.

Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said public and private sectors have to raise awareness about the difficulties being faced by visually impaired people.

"Holding a white stick is considered to be a sign that the person with the stick is blind, if such a person is seen at any time, especially on the side of the road, one should immediately go to help him," he advised.

Meanwhile, Student Affairs Adviser Dr Syed Asim Ali said that people with disabilities have proved that they are a useful part of society and can play their role in the economic and social development of the country along with other people, provided they are given adequate opportunities.

He mentioned that promoting special education in Pakistan and other developed countries is the need of the hour. Education is essential for every child and there is a need to formulate national policies based on this philosophy.

The KU Students Advisor Office also arranges plays, speech contests, and panel discussions to highlight the importance of white cane safety.

Later, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi and others blindfolded themselves and participate in a walk to show solidarity with the visually impaired people.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Education Student Road Karachi University Event All

Recent Stories

Momina Mustehsan expresses concerns about Pakistan ..

Momina Mustehsan expresses concerns about Pakistan’s limited representation at ..

6 minutes ago
 “It doesn't concern me who will be next army chi ..

“It doesn't concern me who will be next army chief," says Imran Khan

15 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over ama ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over amazing performance in warm up ma ..

32 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan’s Urdu song goes viral on social med ..

Jemima Khan’s Urdu song goes viral on social media

47 minutes ago
 Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impac ..

Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impact ICC events in India

60 minutes ago
 PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.