Use of bikes increases postmen efficiency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Provision of motorbikes to postmen of Pakistan Post has not only increased the rapidness in services' delivery system but also improved postmen's health.

Incepted in 2001, under this program 2481 bikes were distributed so far among postmen across the country with the aim to enable them to deliver the mails in time, an official of Pakistan Post told APP.

He said last delivery of 62 bikes was dispatched in June among stations of Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Multan and Lahore. "These bikes are provided when a certain station demands the headquarters to provide them the bikes according to their official requirements", he added.

He said that the distribution was aimed at improving the mail delivery and were given on priority which eventually enhanced the revenue for Pakistan Post and restored people's confidence on government run postal services.

He said that previously, the staff would deliver the mails by foot or by bicycle which was not causing delay in delivery but also affecting health of postmen as well.

"The rapid delivery system would not only improve the image of the public postal services but would also help postmen to cover more areas within short span of time", he added.

The official said along with bikes, other necessary services were also provided to the staff in the aforementioned offices. "We have also provided mailboxes to the motorized staff in all district mentioned above," he added.

Talking to APP, a public postman in G-6 area said delivering letters and parcels on bike has made his life much easier as he could covered more area now in shorter time. "It has also enabled me to find the exact location faster as compared on foot", he added.

He said previously under Pakistan Post Office rules a postman had to cover a distance of at least 10 miles every day. "But the distance was reduced to seven miles afterwards. In reality, however, a postman covers a distance of 12 to 16 kilometres on average," he said.

