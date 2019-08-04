Use of cluster ammunition by India endangers world peace: lawmakers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Lawmakers on Sunday said that the use of cluster ammunition by India to target civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC) is a violation of the international laws, which has endangered the international peace.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA and Adisor to Chief Minister on Health Muhammad Hanif Patafi said that the use of cluster ammunition by the Indian forces to target civilian population was a cowardly act. He said it was an open aggression and blatant violation of international rules and the Geneva Convention. Patafi said that Pakistani forces were ready to defend the motherland, adding that Pakistani nation supports and loves their army.

Muhammad Nazar, a senior official in civil defence said that such oppressive policies of the Indian government could not deter the strong determination of the Kashmiri people to secure their freedom. He said that scores of innocent people had been martyred by the Indian forces.

Describing the ordeals in the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) after massive deployment of the Indian occupation forces, Nazar lamented that there was a complete lockdown of the held valley.

"The communication means have been closed and a ban imposed on the movement of people. There is an acute shortage of daily-use items," he added.

PTI local leader Zakaria Butt said that the only solution to Kasmir dispute was a meaningful dialogue in line with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions. He said that the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris could not be dubbed as terrorist movement.

"Kashmiris' right to self-determination has been accepted by the United Nations in its resolutions, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and by the international organisations, such as the Non-Aligned Movement," he added.

Noted human rights activist and lawyer Shahid Zaheer Syed said that Kashmir is not a territorial problem, rather it is purely a human problem, involving around 14 million Kashmiris. Shahid said that if the Kashmir issue is resolved, all other issues will automatically be resolved and both countries will save a lot of funds presently being spent on defence, he added.

To a question, he said that if atrocities in occupied Kashmir continue and the Kashmir issue is not resolved, situation in the nuclearised Subcontinent could take an ugly turn.

The Indian army, earlier this week, used cluster ammunition to target the civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) along the Line of Control in violation of the Geneva Convention and the international law.