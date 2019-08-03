UrduPoint.com
Use Of Cluster Bombs By India Highly Condemnable: DG ISPR

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 08:30 PM

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday said that use of cluster bombs by Indian Army violating International conventions is condemnable

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday said that use of cluster bombs by Indian Army violating International conventions is condemnable.

While giving reaction on the press reports regarding use of cluster weapons against civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC), the DG ISPR in a Tweet said "No weapon can suppress determination of Kashmiris to get their right to self determination. Kashmir runs in blood of every Pakistani."He said indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris shall succeed "In Sha Allah."

